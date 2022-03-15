UBS Group Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $118.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $168.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.71.

MMM stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

