UBS Group AG Sells 13,801 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 118,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

