UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.96% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $6,081,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,986 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter.

FXY opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

