UBS Group AG Purchases 31,213 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.