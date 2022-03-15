UBS Group AG Has $3.75 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,644 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,277. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

