UBS Group AG Has $3.71 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

