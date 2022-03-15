UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 465 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $369.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.35. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

