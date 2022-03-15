UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

