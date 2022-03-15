UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

