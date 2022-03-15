UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,832 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Radian Group worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

