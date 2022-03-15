UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,160 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Navient worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Navient by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.