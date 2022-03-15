Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.19

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1004620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

