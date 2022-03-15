U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.