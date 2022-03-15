u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBLXF remained flat at $$67.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.92. u-blox has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Get u-blox alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBLXF shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded u-blox to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.