Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $443,000 Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,181 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Bankwell Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWFG opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

