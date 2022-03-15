Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 5,250 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 972,220 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,453. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

