Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.47% of Metacrine worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

