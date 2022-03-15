Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,284 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.