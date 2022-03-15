Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,284 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.39. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.
In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
