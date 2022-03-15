Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

