Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Five Star Senior Living worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 61.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

