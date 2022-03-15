Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,650 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 2,083 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $171,909.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,746 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,681. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

