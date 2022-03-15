Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $347,000 in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Moxian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOXC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth $1,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth $739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the second quarter worth $731,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth $107,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOXC opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Moxian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

