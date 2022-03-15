Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $414,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

JBSS stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

