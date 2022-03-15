Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Stock Price Up 24.9%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC – Get Rating) rose 24.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 14,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee Powercats, Inc is a multi-industry company. It manufactures American-made products with American marine craftsmen in an American factory. The firm engages to build, buy and invest in Real Estate and boat sales. It owns and operates real estate assets in Florida. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

