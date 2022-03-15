Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1,653.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Twilio by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.39.

Shares of TWLO opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $8,305,241. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

