Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. Turing has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.43.

Turing ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

