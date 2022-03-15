Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 12,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,021. Turing has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.