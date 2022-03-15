TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $250.17

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.17 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 229.80 ($2.99). TUI shares last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 5,755,310 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

