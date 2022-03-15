TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

