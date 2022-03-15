Truist Financial Weighs in on VSE Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57.

Get VSE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.07 million, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VSE by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VSE by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About VSE (Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.