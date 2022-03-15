Truist Financial Cuts Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $105.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 217.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.