Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,542. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

