Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.5 days.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Traton has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

