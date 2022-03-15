Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.