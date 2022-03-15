Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
TGS stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
