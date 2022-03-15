Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of TGS stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
