Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

