Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.18. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 596 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $329.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCI. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

