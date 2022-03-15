Traders Buy Large Volume of Global X China Consumer ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,419 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,475% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

CHIQ opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 158,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

