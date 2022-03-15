Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.
TSE:TOT opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.61.
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
