Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday.

TSE:TOT opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$7.61.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Insiders acquired a total of 353,350 shares of company stock worth $2,167,589 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

