Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $4.98 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

