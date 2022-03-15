Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 300,825 shares of company stock worth $7,526,970 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.64. 18,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,524. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

