TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

