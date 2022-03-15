Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIOA stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Tuesday. 29,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

