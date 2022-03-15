TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,640,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

