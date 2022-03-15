TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 87,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

