TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $19,217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

