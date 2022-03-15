TI Trust Inc. Makes New $658,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NYSE:DD opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.