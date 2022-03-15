Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 40.2% in February

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 461,344 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,561. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

