Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $86.86 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

