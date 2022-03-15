Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $830.67 million and $66.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00174414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00399985 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

