The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

YORUY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Yokohama Rubber has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Get Yokohama Rubber alerts:

Yokohama Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yokohama Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokohama Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.